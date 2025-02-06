Charli XCX has been “playing around” with ideas for new music.

Charli XCX has been loosely discussing with her collaborators what's next post-Brat

After taking over mainstream pop with her record-breaking album 'Brat' last year, the '360' hitmaker has been loosely discussing what’s next with her frequent collaborators, A.G. Cook and Finn Keane (formerly known as Easyfun), and one her ideas was to do something that is “anti-Brat”.

Charli’s lead producer Cook told Grammy.com when asked if they have talked about new material: “Not truly, it's just loose chatting about things. [For Charli] the genesis of things is really about having an idea but then being very impulsive. I think you need a certain amount of space to do that.”

Keane, however, spilled: “Chatting to Charli now, there is a desire in her to do the complete opposite thing again, which is very in keeping with her ethos. Some of the conversations we're having and music we've been playing around with the last couple of months have been completely the opposite. I love that spirit. It's the iconoclastic impulse to rebuild something completely different, to show that you actually could do this other thing, this whole other side of your artistry.”

Keane insisted it might not end up being “anti-Brat”, but he’s feeling “very optimistic and excited” about what’s to come.

He added: “It's been really funny, in the months after finishing the remix album, any other musical discussion that has taken place has been kind of anti-Brat. I doubt that'll stick, but that's been a really interesting thing to observe and makes me very optimistic and excited about [what's next].”

Charli won three Grammy Awards this past weekend, with ‘Brat’ bagging Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package, while the track ‘Von Dutch’ took Best Dance Pop Recording.

On her remix LP, 'Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat', Charli collaborated with the likes of Lorde, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Bon Iver and Julian Casablancas.

The ‘Boom Clap’ hitmaker recently admitted she never expected ‘Brat’ to be so successful.

She told W magazine: "I wasn’t thinking that it would be very successful at all, despite believing in the music massively. I was making it for myself. To please everybody is sort of pointless."