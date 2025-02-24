Clean Bandit got into an "extreme" argument when trying to promote one of their biggest singles.

The electronic music group - which consists of Grace Chatto and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson - were in the US working on the campaign for their track 'Symphony' and Grace revealed that they ended up "screaming at each other" in front of several others.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "There was one between me and Luke when we were in America backstage. I think it was when we were promoting ­'Symphony' with Zara Larsson.

“We ended up screaming at each other in front of everybody, which was quite extreme.

“But if we do have any ­fallings out, we make up quite quickly. And we’ve been together so long it feels like we have got such a strong trust that nothing can really go too wrong. Often it’s me and Jack who ­disagree on things – then Luke has to be the peacekeeper. But as brothers, they are actually just very solid.”

Meanwhile, the 'Rockyabye' hitmaker, 39, will take to the stage at the London Palladium on Friday (28.02.25) as part of the charity gig series Brits Week For War Child and Grace teased that the trio will be performing "a lot of unreleased songs" for the gig because they think it goes with the "intimate setting" of the West End theatre.

She said: "We’re playing a lot of unreleased songs because we thought that, in the intimate setting, it would be really cool to play new stuff that isn’t even finished, to gauge which ones feel right.

"It’s with Tiesto and Leony, who’s an amazing singer we met up with in Berlin and made the track there."