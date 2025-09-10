CMAT, Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C. are among the artists nominated for the 2025 Mercury Prize.

The 12 Albums of the Year were unveiled on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds by Lauren Laverne on Wednesday morning (10.09.25).

As well as CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY, Fender's People Watching and Fontaines' Romance, FKA twigs' EUSEXUA, PinkPantheress' Fancy That, Pulp's More, and Pa Salieu's Afrikan Alien have made the shortlist.

Wolf Alice have received their third nomination of their career for The Clearing, having won the 2018 Mercury Prize with Visions Of A Life and being nominated for 2021’s Blue Weekend.

Jacob Alon's In Limerence, Joe Webb's Hamstrings and Hurricanes, Martin Carthy's Transform Me Then Into A Fish, and Emma-Jean Thackray's Weirdo complete the list.

For the first time in the history of the prestigious music prize-giving, the ceremony will take place outside of London, heading to Newcastle's Utilita Arena on October 16.

As well as the main ceremony, the Mercury Prize Newcastle Fringe - which promises to celebrate the "North East’s phenomenal music scene" and see "iconic venues alive like never before" - will take place between Thursday October 9 and Wednesday October 15.

The 2024 ceremony was held at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios, where English Teacher's acclaimed debut album This Could Be Texas was crowned the winner.

To bag remaining tickets to the bash, head to www.utilitaarena.co.uk/events/detail/2025-mercury-prize.

The 2025 Mercury Prize 12 Albums of the Year are:

CMAT - EURO-COUNTRY

Emma-Jean Thackray - Weirdo

FKA twigs - EUSEXUA

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Jacob Alon - In Limerence

Joe Webb - Hamstrings and Hurricanes

Martin Carthy - Transform Me Then Into A Fish

Pa Salieu - Afrikan Alien

PinkPantheress - Fancy That

Pulp - More

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing