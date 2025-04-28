Craig David and Usher are in talks about collaborating on a new song.

The '7 Days' hitmaker joined the music superstar on stage during his 'Past, Present and Future' residency at London's O2 Arena earlier this month and the pair are now said to be planning to drop a new track together.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Usher and Craig have always had a huge amount of time for each other and there is a lot of respect between them.

"After Usher had Craig up on stage with him at the O2 earlier this month, they then talked about working together on a new song.

"Now they have asked their writers to come up with some ideas.

"Usher has been quietly putting together a new record and maybe Craig could be a featured artist if they can find the right song."

The 'OMG' singer paid tribute to Craig when the pair were together on stage recently as they duetted on the latter's tracks 'Fill Me In' and '7 Days'.

The 46-year-old star said: "Every time we've ever met it's been positive, every chance we get to celebrate each other, we have.

"I've learnt a lot from my audience to your audience.

"Thank you for your contribution to R+B, the celebration of your music, you deserve it all week all year."

Craig, 43, replied: "Me and this dude go way back, it's been a beautiful journey.

"Anyone who's been there from the start, all the way through, we're grateful because your legacy is what we live for."

The star revealed last year that he has spent years dreaming of a collaboration with the 'Yeah!' hitmaker since they shared a "moment" freestyling together on a French radio station in the early part of their careers.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, Craig said: "For me, having grown up listening to Usher, I feel that would be a great… we would create something special.

"We had a moment at a place called Skyrock at a radio station over there in Paris and we did a little freestyle on the radio back when I was releasing ‘Fill Me In’, ‘7 Days’ and he had ‘You Make Me Wanna ... ’ and about to go into his '8701' album so it was a moment.

"Everyone was like: ‘You guys need to [do something together]'. It would be one to say we ticked that box."