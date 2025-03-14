The Kooks' Luke Pritchard has been writing songs with Cruz Beckham.

The 40-year-old singer has struck up a friendship with the aspiring musician - who is the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham - and is keen to help guide his career and serve as a mentor to him.

Luke told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “He has really good taste in music.

“We chat about early Bee Gees - there aren’t many people I can do that with.

“We started writing songs together and we’ve become mates.

“I’d just love to help him navigate [a career in music]."

Cruz - who released his first single, 'If Every Day Was Christmas', when he was just 11 years old - is "aware" of the need to overcome being tagged as a nepo baby because of the criticism he will face over his famous parents.

Luke added of his 20-year-old pal: “He’s naturally going to come under criticism because of who his parents are.

“He’s aware of that.

“It was great when he said ‘Jesus was a nepo baby too.’

“I thought that was quite a funny response.”

Meanwhile, The Kooks have just released new single 'Sunny Baby' and it is already a hit with Luke's young son Julian.

He said: “Julian sings 'Sunny Baby' and he’ll say, ‘It’s daddy’s song.’

“It’s cute.”

It was revealed last year that Cruz had signed with a new music management firm as he looks to focus on a "more guitar-led organic sound".

A source told The Sun newspaper: "His move from TaP was amicable but he’s signed with C3 who manage rock bands like Thirty Seconds to Mars and Modest Mouse.

"They are more in line with where his music is evolving.

"Playing live is going to be a big part of the roll-out of his music and Cruz and his new team want to be sure it’s perfect before he launches."