Cypress Hill are releasing a live album with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Cypress Hill are releasing a live album inspired by The Simpsons

The hip hop legends brought an old throwaway joke on 'The Simpsons' to life last year with the special performance, and now they have confirmed 'Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall' will get a cinema release in the US and Canada before the full recording drops this summer.

In a statement, B-Real said: “It’s a trip to see that hip hop can be done in this form — and at a venue as prestigious as the Royal Albert Hall.

“It was truly an honor and a privilege, and now that experience can be shared.”

Troy Miller, who conducted and arranged the performance, added: "I’ve always been excited by the idea of merging genres, and to do it with the most prolific hip hop group of all time and the most exquisite symphony orchestra in the world was an honor.

“The band gave me free rein on the arrangements and we made something truly unique and mesmerising – what a sublime collaboration!”

The concert will be on the big screen on March 30, 31 and April 2, while the recording will drop two months later on June 6.

In 1996 'Simpsons' episode 'Homerpalooza', Homer, Marge and the rest of the family go backstage at the Springfield Fairgrounds where Cypress Hill are with some other acts.

However, event staff were shocked to see the London Symphony Orchestra, and one worker quipped: "Somebody ordered the London Symphony Orchestra. Possibly while high, Cypress Hill I’m looking in your direction."

Last year, the joke became a reality when the 'Insane In The Brain' hitmakers performed their 1993 record 'Black Sunday' and other songs while dressed in suits at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Before the performance, B-Real told the BBC: "It’s been something that we’ve talked about for many years since The Simpsons episode first aired.

“So it’s very special for us. And it’s coming off the heels of our 30th anniversary for our 'Black Sunday' album.

"We’ve played a lot of historical venues throughout our career and stuff like that, but nothing as prestigious as this.”