HAIM's new single has helped Danielle Haim to come through "some hard times".

HAIM's new track is released this week

The 36-year-old music star has taken to Instagram to discuss the inspiration behind 'Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out', revealing that she began writing the track after suffering a panic attack.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Danielle wrote: "This next song we will be releasing is my favorite song we’ve written in the last couple years :) writing it has gotten me through some hard times, and we felt this might be of some use to get our vibes right for this summer!

"I started writing this after a panic attack I had the night I got home from tour. I was very confused because I was SO SO SO happy about our incredible tour, but something about being alone with myself scared the s*** out of me. after a lot of reflecting I realized I’ve let a lot of people try and tell me how I should live my life, but I realized in making everyone else happy, I lost myself. (sic)"

Danielle explained that 'Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out' has given her a renewed sense of self-belief.

The music star added that she hopes the new single finds "anyone who needs it".

Danielle - who stars in HAIM alongside her two sisters, Este and Alana - continued: "I wrote this as a way to believe in myself again and quit being scared to do what I want. I hope this finds anyone who needs it. -d “Everybody’s trying to figure me out” - Out this Friday (sic)"

Meanwhile, Danielle previously claimed that HAIM haven't been taken "seriously" by the rock community.

The singer suggested that in spite of the band's success, HAIM are often overlooked by leading figures within the genre.

Danielle - who made her acting debut in 'Licorice Pizza', the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed drama film, back in 2021 - told the BBC: "I feel like because we don't take ourselves too seriously, and we do choreography in our music videos, sometimes the rock community doesn't take us seriously.

"I feel like they want us to be more ... I don't know..."