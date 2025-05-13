Disturbed’s David Draiman proposed to his girlfriend live onstage.

David Draiman is engaged to his girlfriend Sarah Uli after popping the question onstage at Disturbed's recent concert

The 52-year-old rocker asked his girlfriend of more than a year, model Sarah Uli, to be his wife at the heavy metal band's concert in Sacramento on May 9.

In a tear-jerking moment, he told her onstage at the Golden 1 Center: "You are the light in the darkness for me."

David - who has 11-year-old son, Samuel, with his first wife, Lena Yada - invited his partner to join him onstage.

He told the crowd: “At this time, I would like to call Miss Sarah Uli to the stage, please.

“Everyone say hello to my lovely lady Sarah.

“And she’s looking at me and she’s wondering, ‘What the f*** is he doing?’"

He then paid a touching tribute to the model: “Sarah, my love, you have made my life so much better. You are the light in the darkness for me. I love you more than anything I have ever loved in this world, and it would be the absolute pinnacle of my life and my existence…”

David then got down on one knee before they performed 'The Light'.

He asked her: "Sarah Uli, will you marry me?"

She agreed and was seen wiping her happy tears away.

The couple made their romance Instagram official in January 2024, with David penning alongside a picture of the pair: “She completes me. [red love heart] My goddess."

The 'Down with the Sickness' rockers are currently on a 25th anniversary tour for their debut studio album, 'The Sickness'.