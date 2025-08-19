Doechii has been forced to shelve her set at All Points East, among other festivals.

Doechii has been forced to scrap a series of festival gigs for an unknown reason

The Anxiety hitmaker was due to perform at the event at London's Victoria Park on Saturday (23.08.25), but organisers announced on Tuesday (19.08.25) that the rapper has had to cancel the performance.

A statement from APE read: “We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows.

“She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. We'd like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii to All Points East in the future.”

The organisers are "working very hard" to try and find a suitable replacement.

When one fan suggested they should give “partial refunds” as Doechii was their reason for attending, APE replied on X: "We're working very hard to see who might be able to perform in the slot vacated by Doechii at short notice, given the complex logistics required to advance a suitable show at a similar scale. We will update via our general comms as soon as we can have any news."

RAYE, JADE, Jyoty, Nao, Montell Fish and Cat Burns, and more are still set to play the festival.

Doechii will also no longer appear at Rock en Seine festival on Thursday (21.08.25) and Forwards Festival in Bristol on Sunday (24.08.25). As of yet, no reason has been given for the cancellations.

Doechii recently announced the North American dates for her highly anticipated Live from the Swamp tour, following an exciting teaser during her dazzling set at Lollapalooza in Chicago earlier this month.

The 27-year-old star teased the announcement during her performance, telling the hyped-up crowd: “Before we get out of here, I want to make an announcement. I’m gonna be going on tour on October 14. What’s up, y’all? Bye!” As the words left her lips, a countdown to the tour launch appeared on a big screen at Grant Park, building anticipation for the exciting news to come.

The Live from the Swamp tour will kick off in Chicago on October 14, at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, before hitting cities across North America.

The tour will take Doechii to Toronto, Boston, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and beyond, with dates running through November 10, 2025, in Seattle.

Fans can look forward to seeing Doechii perform at major venues like the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.