Doja Cat will release her new album, Vie, next month.

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker has been teasing the record - the follow-up to 2023's Scarlet - for some time and she has now officially confirmed it will be released on 26 September.

Alongside the record's cover art, which sees the 29-year-old star surrounded by roses, she wrote on Instagram: "Today, I’m giving my fans access to pre-order my specially signed Vie vinyl + CD! Every week I’m dropping new, exclusive albums on my store so stay tuned for more, including the first vinyl from my “Love Languages Collection. (sic)"

And Doja also shared a new single from the record, Jealous Type, with an accompanying video seeing her channel various 1980s pop culture themes.

The 29-year-old star also had another announcement to make, as she shared the details of her first arena tour in Australia and New Zealand.

Her Ma Vie World Tour will see her perform at the Spark Arena in Auckland on 18 November, before heading to Australia for shows in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Doja previously revealed that Vie was a "pop-driven project".

She told V magazine: “I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project. I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular.

"It starts to become a bit of a thing that’s viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don’t respect it or what it is, which is just music … They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays.”

And the Say So hitmaker also admitted she has been "surprised" by her vocal ability of late, insisting she "could not sing" before.

She added: "Sometimes I’m surprised by what I can do now, because I could not f****** sing.

"I have a lot more knowledge of how to use my voice as an instrument, more than I ever have in my life."