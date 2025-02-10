Donny Osmond is set to share the stage with a younger version of himself from 1972 “thanks to some mind-blowing AI and CGI technology.”

The Osmonds star, 67, has introduced his new "co-star" for the remaining dates of his solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas - an avatar of 14-year-old Donny.

In an Instagram video introducing AI Donny, he said: “I have a new co-star at my Las Vegas residency, and we are going to be making history together.

“Can you imagine sharing the stage with your 14-year-old-self?

“Well, it’s happening, thanks to some mind-blowing AI and CGI technology, I’m going to be talking and singing with Donny Osmond, you know the one from 1972.”

Donny is then joined by the avatar and asks him: "What does it feel like to sing with yourself 50 years in the future?"

The young Donny said it was like performing with his “grandpa”.

To which, the real Donny replied: "You're my grandson, Daxton Osmond."

At a click of the fingers, Donny and Daxton's faces interchanged.

Daxton said: "Well, I guess I am Daxton Osmond, but I do like to be Donny Osmond."

He added: "The future’s so fun!"

Donny senior laughed: "It’s so fun, isn’t it."

He added: "It’s incredible. This is something you’re not going to want to miss."

The 'Puppy Love' hitmaker started his residency at Harrah's back in 2021 and it will wrap in June.

Speaking about the rise in the use of AI (artificial intelligence), Donny previously told Fox News Digital: "AI is a tool, not a substitute.

“So, I love the prospects of AI. I love what it can do for me as a producer, as an artist – as a tool. And that's it."