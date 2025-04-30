Dougie Poynter has teased that the Busted Vs. McFly tour will be "very WWE".

Dougie Poynter has promised an action-packed battle of the bands when Busted and McFly go head-to-head on their arena tour

The rival Noughties pop rock groups will hit the road this September and October for a run of gigs that will aim to discover which of the two are the better band.

McFly bassist Dougie says he and his bandmates - Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd and Danny Jones - will get extremely competitive with Busted's Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne and will be pouncing around like wrestlers.

Speaking to Guitar.com, he said of the preparations: “Last week we started talking with our production people about how we actually want the show to flow and what kind of stupid stuff we can get away with.

“I think the nature of both of our bands, we can get away with doing some theatrical things every now and again. I mean we all play instruments, so there’s only tiny moments, or like, ‘How can one member get from one side of the arena to the other? Is there some sort of magic trick we can do?’ It’s very WWE, so we want to incorporate that as much as possible in the two teams.”

McFly and Busted - who previously became McBusted, when Tom, Danny, Harry and Poynter, joined Matt and James to form a supergroup - will begin their run of shows on September 16 in Birmingham.

Busted frontman Charlie previously joked McFly would be like a "support" act to Busted on the joint tour, just as they were during the 'Year 3000' hitmakers' 2004 gigs.

He quipped to The Sun: "We said, ‘We don’t want to go out again, but we will if we have to take you on. You can support us one more time, yes. Just like you did in 2004.'"

But McFly's Harry joked: "To be honest, these guys have obviously had their 20th anniversary and rinsed that and I think they’re a bit short on ideas, so they needed us and we felt charitable."

As well as the arena tour, Busted and McFly will play Download Festival on June 13.

Busted Vs McFly Tour 2025

September 2025:

16: bp pulse Live, Birmingham

19: OVO Arena Wembley, London

20: The O2, London

23: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

26: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

27: First Direct Arena, Leeds

30: P J Live, Aberdeen

October 2025:

2: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

7: M S Bank Arena, Liverpool

10: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

14: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

17: AO Arena, Manchester

20: 3Arena, Dublin

21: SSE Arena, Belfast