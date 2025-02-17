Drake is headlining the full three nights of the Wireless Festival.

Drake will be headlining the 2025 Wireless Festival

The five-time Grammy award winner will perform three different setlists at London's Finsbury Park from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13.

The 'One Dance' hitmaker will be on the main stage each evening as the festival celebrates its 20th anniversary as he performs in the UK for the first time in six years.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It's been months in the making and initially no one thought they could pull it off, but Drake is all signed on to headline all three days of Wireless.

"Bosses are naturally overjoyed and expect tickets to sell out in record time.

"Exact set lists are still to be worked out but one idea that has been passed about is that Drake will perform some of his albums in full for the first time."

According to the event poster, Friday (11.07.25) will see Drake and PartyNextDoor - whose real name is Jahron Brathwaite and who both collaborated on the 21-track album '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' - sing to festivalgoers.

On Saturday (12.07.25) , Drake and The Mandem will be taking to the stage.

Burna Boy and dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel will join the rap star on Sunday (13.07.25) as they close the curtain on the spectacle that marks two decades of Wireless.

Drake - whose real name is Aubrey Graham - first headlined Wireless back in 2012 and the festival claims he holds the title "for the audience's most requested artist".

The announcement will place the spotlight on Drake's ongoing rap beef with Kendrick Lamar - who also has his own UK shows scheduled for July.

Tickets for Wireless go on sale on Wednesday (19.02.25) and more acts for the weekend are set to be announced in due course.