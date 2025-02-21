BRIT Award-winner Ella Eyre has launched a nationwide school outreach initiative with Mastercard for young people wanting to get into the creative industries.

Ella Eyre and Vick Hope at London's Kelmscott School

The BRIT Awards' sponsor has teamed up with the 30-year-old singer to help students who want to follow their dreams.

Ella paid a special visit to Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, London, to give them an insight into the many routes into the creative industries and also treated them to a surprise performance of her hits 'Waiting All Night' and 'Came Here For Love'.

A new study by Mastercard found that 48 per cent of young people aged 12 - 17 want to pursue a career in the creative industries. However, 39 per cent of those surveyed are unsure about the careers available in this sector beyond being a performer and a third (33 per cent) feel they are not creative enough for the career path.

The research also found that 77 per cent of 12 to 17 year-olds are already taking steps to turn their creative aspirations into reality having been encouraged to do so by their parents or teachers.

However,, 27 per cent feel it's best for their children to have a backup plan in case it doesn't work out.

Charlie Carrington, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, UK and Ireland, at Mastercard, commented: “As a proud sponsor of music and the arts, we’re passionate about helping the next generation break through. This is why we’ve been supporting The BRIT Awards and the BRIT School for 27 years. And this is why we’re now bringing BRIT School alumni and other creative talent into schools across the UK, helping their students explore how they can turn their passion for the creative arts into a career. From performing, tour and event management to technology, journalism and the law, there are hundreds of great career choices in the creative industries. Mic Drop Talks will help bring them into the spotlight.”

Vick Hope, radio and TV presenter, author, and journalist - who hosted the Q+A with Ella - said: “Inspiring the next generation is so important, and there is such power in really knowing your options, so I’m excited to be launching Mastercard’s school outreach initiative, Mic Drop Talks, showing young people across the country the many careers available in the music industry. The UK is bursting with creative talent, and it’s been incredible to hear the aspirations of so many students and help guide them to fulfilling their potential, particularly in areas that are less well advertised and to kids who may not have had much access to the arts - because the future really is in incredible hands!”

Ella, who attended the prestigious BRITs School - added: “I’m honoured to be launching Mastercard’s Mic Drop Talks campaign to help inspire the next generation of creative talent. It’s so important that young people are shown the options available to them within the industry, so they can see a path that’s right for them. I hope Mastercard’s outreach programme gives young people across the UK the confidence to pursue their passions and create their own path forward.”