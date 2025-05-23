Erykah Badu and multi-instrumentalist Henry Lau are set play the inaugural SXSW London.

Eryka Badu is among the acts taking to the stage at SXSW London this June

Europe’s leading platform for cross-industry networking is taking place from June 2-7 across 25 venues in Shoreditch, London.

Grammy-winner Erykah Badu is set to perform under her alias DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown with a headline set on the House of R'n'B stage.

Other special guests include Mabel, Sasha Keable, NAO, and Miraa May.

Henry Lau will take to the stage for the Opening Performance supported by MetaMoon at Village Underground from 3pm to 4pm on Monday, June 2.

Adem Holness, Head of Music at SXSW London, said: “For me, Badu is one of our most important living artists, so to have her join our inaugural festival is unbelievable. I can’t wait to share in the excitement with the people coming to SXSW London and dance the night away in the House of R amp;B. We couldn’t be more excited to have Badu and Lau bookend a week that will establish SXSW London as a vital new destination for musical discovery and cultural exchange.”

Music Festival Wristbands are available now from £25 on DICE. Tickets for the Opening Performance featuring Henry Lau are sold separately and are also available to purchase via DICE.