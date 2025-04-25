The Faces have recorded “about 11 tracks” for their comeback album.

The Faces have around 11 tracks in contention for their comeback album

Drummer Kenney Jones has revealed the surviving members of the 'Stay With Me' group - also including Sir Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood - laid down the tunes at RAK Studios in London.

Jools Holland is featured on one of the tracks.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Jones said: “Not all of them are going to be right [for the album]. But most of them are good.”

The sticksman suggested it could be released in 2026.

He said: “I can’t see it coming out this year. But I can see it coming out next year. Everyone’s doing different things. We do little snippets [of recording] here and there. Then all of a sudden, The Stones are out [on tour] again, Rod’s out again…”

Stewart is set to play Glastonbury's Sunday afternoon legends slot in June.

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker previously admitted The Faces were "struggling" with the album.

The group originally revealed they were recording new music in summer 2021.

Asked the best unreleased song he's written, Rod told Vulture last year: "I’ve sent a lot of them to Ronnie Wood. I told him, 'This is stuff we’ve recorded with my band, maybe the Faces would like to do it instead?' We’re still struggling to make this album. We’ll see. Some of them might see the light of day."

Jones previously explained The Faces' record - which will mark their first since 1973's 'Ooh La La' - would be a "mixture of old and new".

He told Uncut magazine: “What we’ve decided to do is work on some of the original stuff that we didn’t use, so the album is going to be a mixture of old and new.

“The songs we’ve been revisiting are from right across the board.

“It’s very difficult to go into specifics because many of them didn’t even have titles.

“I think the fans may have heard certain things before and might recognise them.

“Ronnie and I, in particular, have been working on lots of the old stuff together and we’ve re-recorded a couple of those songs with more of a modern feel.”