Fifth Harmony sent fans wild with their first performance since embarking on an indefinite hiatus seven years ago.

The girl group - comprising Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui - reunited onstage during the Jonas Brothers’ Texas tour stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Sunday night (31.08.25).

The surprise performance marked the group’s first public appearance together since announcing their “indefinite hiatus” in 2018.

The reunion was subtly teased earlier that day when the group’s official X account posted the hashtag #FifthHarmonyFollowSpree, sparking speculation that something major was brewing. Hours later, the foursome - minus Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016 - hit the stage to perform their chart-topping hits Worth It and Work From Home.

Fans at the venue erupted as the girls appeared in coordinated black outfits. Wowing with their signature harmonies and choreography, it felt like no time had passed. Social media lit up with clips and reactions, with many calling it “the pop culture moment of the year.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Fifth Harmony updated their social media bio with the cryptic slogan: “Where were you on August 31, 2025?”—a nod to the date of their surprise comeback.

New merchandise also dropped online, featuring retro-inspired designs and slogans that celebrate the group’s legacy and hint at future plans.

It appears the girls are plotting more group activity in the future as the band has officially migrated to the Hybe-owned fan platform Weverse, where they’ve launched a new digital hub for Harmonizers. In a welcome video posted to the site, all four members appear together, smiling and promising to “chat with fans soon.”

A few months back, "multiple sources" at The Hollywood Reporter claimed the girls are plotting something big for 2026 to mark the 10th anniversary of their second studio album, 2016's 7/27, and mega-hit Work From Home featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The plans are said to include a tour and a documentary.

Music executive Will Bracey, the husband of band member Ally, is said to be spearheading the comeback.

Addressing the reunion rumours as their song All In My Head (Flex) charted again in March 2024, thanks to TikTok, the girls suggested they would be open to reuniting at some point, although Lauren insisted she was focused on her solo career for the time being.

Ally told Entertainment Tonight'at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony: "We'll see. We'll really see what happens. We're just here."

Dinah said: "We're just here to have fun, celebrating everyone from afar and cheering each girl on."

And when Lauren was asked about performing together again, she replied: "I'm really focused on my music right now. I'm about to drop an album this year and I just dropped a couple songs as well... I think that that's kind of where my energy's at for sure."

Before she added: "But also, I love the girls. So, you know, anything that would make sense for us to do, I'm always with it, you know."

It had also been Camila held conversations with her former bandmates about a possible reunion, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The American girl group formed in 2012 on The X Factor USA.

All of the girls have had solo careers with Camila having had hits with Havana and Señorita with ex-partner Shawn Mendes.