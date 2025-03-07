Finn Wolfhard is releasing his debut solo album.

Finn Wolfhard is releasing his debut solo album

The 'Stranger Things' actor previously fronted indie rock band Calpurnia and performed in pop duo The Aubreys, but he's now going it alone by announcing the launch of his new record 'Happy Birthday' and its lead single 'Choose The Latter'.

In a statement, Finn, 22, revealed the album grew out of a challenge he set himself to write 50 songs by the end of 2022. He explained: "I ended up writing a lot of terrible stuff, but a few of those songs I was really proud of went to the Aubreys.

"I started realising a general theme in a lot of the other songs involving my identity, anxieties, nostalgia, childhood and loneliness. All of that was a part of a bigger puzzle. I knew I wanted to make a record, but I didn’t know with which songs."

He added of his love of music: "Music for me has always been something that I can control. And while I’m really grateful for acting and for a long time, it really provided me that peace, it’s just a different thing now that I’m an adult and that it’s a career.

"I still enjoy it a lot, but when I am by myself and get to play guitar and write a song, it’s a different kind of feeling I’m after."

'Happy Birthday' is due for release on June 5. Finn is also hitting the road for a series of North American shows which kick off in Los Angeles on the same day he launches the album.

Finn's tour will also stop in cities including San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, Canada.

The actor previously opened up about his hopes for his career in an interview with Kerrang magazine, admitting he tries to keep his work separate from his personal life.

He said: "I like travelling. I like seeing family and friends and keeping up with their lives; being involved in things that aren’t just my career and film.

"It’s hard for me to do that, because sometimes work can feel really overwhelming. But I try to have a real life.

"Sometimes your career becomes your life, and you want to keep those two things separate as much as you can. Even with music, it’s hard, especially for me because it’s so personal.

"You try to strike the balance between personal enjoyment and happiness, while also kind of making a career out of things. The way that I try to deal is by compartmentalising and keeping things separate.

"So I go home as much as possible to connect with people who I feel I’m most myself around."