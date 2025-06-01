Five fans could get a behind-the-scenes documentary film about the reunion.

Five members Abz Love, Jason 'J' Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon

Earlier this year, the group - comprised of Abz Love, Jason 'J' Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon – announced they were back together as a five-piece for the first time in 25 years and are heading out on the 'Keep On Movin' Tour' in late 2025.

Demand for the shows and interest in the reunion has been huge.

The guys have been filming everything related to the reunion so far and will be capturing the backstage and on-stage moments when the tour kicks off and that footage could end up as a documentary charting their comeback.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Scott said: “Behind the curtain is what people like.

“The people that come to your concerts, yes they want to see your music, they also want to see what goes on backstage. We’re filming bits and bobs for our memories as well. It’s so nice to look back on these moments and capture these moments because that’s what people want to see, the real stuff that goes on.”

When asked if the footage could become a documentary film, he added: “We’re open to it. I think it would be amazing to do something like that.

“I think people need to see it.”

Jason added: “The so called off-camera, behind-the-scenes stuff is what we’re all about. Capturing that stuff gives people a really good insight into us.”

One special moment fans can look forward to on the tour is that at the concerts it will be the first time all five members have performed their 2001 number one single 'Let's Dance' together.

Back in 2001, Sean needed to take time out from Five due to a stress induced breakdown and he was replaced in the video with a life-size cardboard cut-out in the video for the song. The track would be their last number one before they split at the end of the year.

Sean's mother has told him that she cannot wait to see all five band members perform the song together.

Sean said: "My mum actually said this, she said, 'I want to see all five of you perform 'Let's Dance'."

Five kick off their 'Keep On Movin' Tour' on Friday, October 31 at the Brighton Centre.