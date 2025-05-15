FKA Twigs has announced a 2025 European tour and vowed to spill "the tea" on the "craziness" that led to her concerts being cancelled.

FKA Twigs is heading out on a European tour

The 'Tears In The Club' singer was forced to pull the plug on her Coachella performance due to visa issues in the US.

Less than a month after the singer was left "heartbroken" at having to axe some of her US 'Eusexua Tour' dates for the same reason, she had to abandon her planned sets at Coachella and Ceremonia.

And she has told fans she will reveal all on what went down while unveiling a string of European concerts, including rescheduled dates, with the trek set to kick off in Berlin, Germany on May 30.

Sharing the tour poster to Instagram, she wrote: "wellll one day i’ll explain to you all the tea that’s lead to this craziness, but right now i am overjoyed and so excited to confirm the following shows. i’ll be spending the next two weeks in rehearsals to create something so beautiful for you all. i cannot wait to be reunited with you. what’s kept me going in this chaotic whirlwind is knowing the love for eusexua stays strong, and the kind support you’ve all shown me. thank you for always believing in me and my creative family. love you all x (sic)"

She previously wrote on her social media pages about the North American dates being axed: "I’m devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues i am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of april across north america, including ceremonia and coachella.

"It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work and I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows.

"I promise that I am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible. for headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information. back to you all with more updates as soon as i have them... (sic)”

The 37-year-old singer revealed she had to pull out of shows in Chicago, Toronto, and New York, because her team did not file the "correct paperwork" in time.

In a video posted on X, she explained: "Hi everyone, I wanted to come on here to talk to you and address some things that have been happening behind the scenes in my world.

"So as you may have seen I have been performing the 'Eusexua' tour in the UK and Europe and it has been absolutely incredible the reception and the crowd and the artistic expression. Everything has been just completely amazing. I feel so grateful to have been a part of such an amazing, creative process.

"Behind the scenes, practically, it has been challenging, and with production, the more practical side of putting this tour together.

"So today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform.

"So that means by no choice of my own I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago, and Toronto shows.

"For those of you who are wondering why I have to pull out of Toronto because it’s not part of the United States, it’s because of routing and just the complex beast that touring is.

"I don’t take this lightly. I’m completely devastated, to be honest with you. Completely heartbroken. All I want to do is be there with you and bring 'Eusexua' to you."

FKA Twigs’ 2025 ‘Eusexua’ tour dates:

MAY

30 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall (Rescheduled Date)

31 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin (Rescheduled Date)

JUNE

5 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

8 – Paris, France @ We Love Green

20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Kalorama

24 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Rescheduled Date)

25 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Rescheduled Date)

27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (New Date Added)

28 – Brooklyn, NY @ LadyLand Festival

JULY

3 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

4 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

5 – Beuningen, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole

13 – Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

18 – Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival

AUGUST

8 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

9 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival