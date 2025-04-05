FKA Twigs has been forced to cancel her Coachella performance due to visa issues.

FKA Twigs cancels Coachella performance

Less than a month after the singer was left "heartbroken" at having to axe some of her US tour dates for the same reason and she has now revealed that the issues will affect her planned festival performances at Coachella and Ceremonia.

She wrote on X and Instagram: "’m devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues i am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of april across north america, including ceremonia and coachella.

"It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work and I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows.

"I promise that I am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible. for headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information. back to you all with more updates as soon as i have them..."

Just last month, the 37-year-old singer revealed she was pulling out of shows in Chicago, Illinois on March 26, Toronto, Canada on March 30 which and New York on April 3 and 4, because her team did not file the "correct paperwork" in time.

In a video posted on X, she explained: "Hi everyone, I wanted to come on here to talk to you and address some things that have been happening behind the scenes in my world.

"So as you may have seen I have been performing the 'Eusexua' tour in the UK and Europe and it has been absolutely incredible the reception and the crowd and the artistic expression. Everything has been just completely amazing. I feel so grateful to have been a part of such an amazing, creative process.

"Behind the scenes, practically, it has been challenging, and with production, the more practical side of putting this tour together.

"So today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform.

"So that means by no choice of my own I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago, and Toronto shows.

"For those of you who are wondering why I have to pull out of Toronto because it’s not part of the United States, it’s because of routing and just the complex beast that touring is.

"I don’t take this lightly. I’m completely devastated, to be honest with you. Completely heartbroken. All I want to do is be there with you and bring 'Eusexua' to you."