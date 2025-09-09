Foo Fighters have sparked speculation they could be set to announce a new album.

Foo Fighters spark album speculation after social teases

The Learn To Fly hitmakers have whipped their fans into an excited Foos frenzy following a series of social media posts.

Foo Fighters - whose last studio album was 2023's But Here We Are, their first following the 2022 death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins - took to X recently to call on their fans to "assemble", and directed supporters to sign up for their newsletter for "info you won't want to miss".

They posted: "Foo Fighters Assemble!!!

"Make sure you're subscribed to the newsletter for info you won't want to miss... just sayin'..."

The Monkey Wrench hitmakers followed that up with a picture of frontman Dave Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel and guitarist Pat Smear jamming in their recording studio, Studio 606, at some point this year.

Foos wrote: "Studio 606 / 2025"

On Sunday (07.09.25), the band once again urged their fans to sign up for their newsletter.

They posted: "Shifty Sunday!!!

"Sign up for more important shredding updates here: FooFighters.lnk.to/Newsletter"

Former Nirvana drummer Grohl performed the band's drum tracks on 11th studio album But Here We Are, and the group enlisted The Vandals stickman Josh Freese as their tour drummer.

In July, it was reported Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin had joined the group as Foos' new stickman.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that Grohl had chosen Rubin - who has also been behind the kit for Paramore, Angels and Airwaves, Danny Elfman, and Lostprophets - for the job.

Nine Inch Nails also posted a picture of Josh on social media, alluding to Ilan and Josh swapping bands.

They captioned the post: "Let’s f****** GO."

Josh - who served as Nine Inch Nails' stickman between 2005 and 2008, before being replaced by llan - has confirmed he has returned to the Trent Reznor-fronted group.

He recently wrote: "Being back on tour with Trent and the crew – helping them do what they do best night after night – is something I’m incredibly excited about.

"To be part of that energy again feels amazing. If you get a chance to catch one of these shows over the next six weeks, I promise, they’re going to be absolutely unforgettable. Hope to see you out there."