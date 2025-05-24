Foo Fighters‘ tour rider for Jakarta allows them permission to swear, smoke and drink on stage.

Foo Fighters‘ tour rider for Jakarta includes special permission to swear, smoke and drink on stage

The band recently announced their first show in the Indonesian capital since 1996 will take place at Carnaval Ancol on October 2 and they have requested and been granted special permission to curse, drink and smoke during the show but won’t touch on “sensitive topics”.

According to Consequence Sound, Ravel Junardy, the promoter of the show and the CEO of Ravel Entertainment said: “They’ve asked for the freedom to curse on stage, as well as permission to smoke and drink during the show. As long as it doesn’t touch on sensitive topics like race, religion, or Indonesian cultural values, we’ll allow it.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Josh Freese – the drummer who replaced the late Taylor Hawkins after his sudden death in 2022 – had been abruptly fired from the band with no warning.

Josh shared on Instagram earlier this month: “The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer.’

"No reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.

“In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry – just a bit shocked and disappointed.

“But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I’m fine. Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.”