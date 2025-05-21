Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen is stepping down.

Mick Jones has praised Kelly Hansen after he stepped down as Foreigner's singer

The singer has fronted the band since 2005, but he's now revealed he will be walking away from the group and passing vocal duties to guitarist Luis Maldonado because he has "the voice, the energy, and the soul" to continue in his place.

The band announced the line-up change during a performance on TV show 'The Voice' on Tuesday (20.05.25), with Hansen saying in a statement: “Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

"But it’s time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him."

The band has undergone a number of line-up changes over the years and guitarist Mick Jones is currently the only original member of the group remaning.

Jones added in a statement: "In 1976, my goal was to assemble the finest group of musicians I could find. Results have shown that it worked!

"About 30 years later, [drummer] Jason Bonham encouraged me to do it all over again and create a brand-new Foreigner, and the magic was still there.

"I was especially fortunate in the choice of lead singer. Kelly Hansen is one of the best front men in our business and over the last 20 years he has breathed new life into our songs ...

"I wish Kelly great happiness in his next endeavors after our summer tour, and I look forward to welcoming Luis to his new position.

"Luis was my choice as a guitarist and he has already shown us what he can do on lead vocals by fronting the band in South America to incredible reviews. He will soon lead the charge that will carry us forward to new heights."

Hansen took over singing duties from original frontman Lou Gramm, who recently admitted the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year forced him to "let go" of some of the issues he had with the group.

Speaking to Billboard, Gramm explained: "Ever since [the induction] it felt like, personally, I had to find a way to let go of some of the things I’ve been holding onto for years - and, like the song says, let it be. It’s a hackneyed sentiment, but it’s true - life’s too short."