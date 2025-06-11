Former Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura is stepping back from the music industry.

Jen Majura is departing the music industry three years after being let go by Evanescence

The 41-year-old German rocker was a member of the Bring Me To Life band from 2015 until 2022, when she found herself unceremoniously ousted from the band.

Three years on, the touring musician has decided to quit music for the foreseeable future, because of the "overwhelming amount of ridiculousness that comes with the music industry nowadays."

In a letter to fans shared on Instagram, she penned: “Dear friends,

“I‘m gonna make this as brief as I can:

“After careful consideration, observing what‘s going on in the music industry, AI related developments and change in society I‘ve come to the conclusion to step away.

“Some of you have heard me talk about this quite a while ago. Instead of wasting another year of my life constantly hoping for new energy, drive and creativity, I‘ve reached a point in my life where I can confidentially lean back in peace. While time allowed me, I was able to collect an amazing amount of beautiful experiences, tours, shows, travels and moments! I am grateful for every bit of that, but the world has changed. I can confidently make up my mind to stop."

Majura hasn't ruled out a return to music in the future.

She continued: “I am not saying that I will never create any music again, whether recorded or live – but for now I feel there are healthier and better things to fill my life with good vibes and not deal with the overwhelming amount of ridiculousness that comes with the music industry nowadays. I just can’t identify with today‘s attitude and values anymore."

After thanking fans for their support over the years, Majura announced the release of four tracks she stumbled upon after a decade.

She said: “I wholeheartedly want to wish all the ambitious and remaining "creators“, young and old, all the best. With time, the meaning will become clearer.

“To you, the fans, I wanna give you a giant virtual hug and say THANK YOU for all your support, love and faith throughout these years of me being an active touring musician, I am grateful."

She signed off: “As a final musical endeavor I wanna share 4 tracks with you. Songs that were written over a decade ago together with the great guitarist Dennis Hormes. I found these old demo recordings while cleaning out stuff from my computer and thought they are too good to not be shared. So if you made it this far and read the whole post, I assume you actually ARE someone that truly cares and these 4 singles are for you!”

Announcing the departure of Majura, Amy Lee and co declared her tenure a "very special chapter" in the history of the group.

In a social media statement, they wrote: “It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways.

“We will always love her and support her, and can’t wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together.”

Majura later claimed it was not her decision to leave Evanescence, but insisted there are "no hard feelings" or animosity between her and the rest of the band.

She tweeted: “I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision!

"I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful.”

Majura replaced Terry Balsamo as guitarist, the replacement of original member Ben Moody, who quit back in 2003.