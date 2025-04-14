Fun Lovin' Criminals have announced their first album in 15 years.

Fun Lovin' Criminals have announced their first studio album in more than a decade

The '90s rock/rap legends - now comprising multi-instrumentalist Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser, drummer Frank Benbini and guitarist Naim Cortazzi, who replaced Huey Morgan following his departure in 2021 - will release 'A Matter of Time' on August 29.

It's their first full-length release since 2010's 'Classic Fantastic' and will not feature former frontman Huey.

Speaking about the album process, Fast said: “Making A Matter of Time was a very personal and introspective experience for Frank and I.

“This album is a reflection of where we are as a band and the music we have created is about staying true to ‘this here song’, which is a line from one of the songs on the album.

“Throughout our 30 years in the biz, we have written and performed music that our fans love and we’re continuing to do that.

“This is our first album of new music in 15 years and comes after the release of two EPs and our three-year long tour.”

The LP is described as "a bold return to the trio’s gritty sound infused with rock and hip-hop."

As well as the new record, the 'Scooby Snacks' group will embark on a 34-date UK and European tour.

Frank added: “We have played everywhere from the west coast of the USA to the east coast of New Zealand.

“The reason we have been able to do this is because we now have a renewed creative freedom.

“Fun Lovin’ Criminals are not going anywhere - except on tour.

“Our fans have been wanting to hear new music from us for years and we can’t wait to release this album and hit the road.”

'A Matter of Time' will be available to pre-order on May 23 and released on August 29.

Tour dates:

September

4th - Reading - Sub 89

5th - Norwich - Waterfront

6th - London - The Garage

7th - Brighton - Concorde 2

11th - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

12th - Leeds - Warehouse

13th - Liverpool - District

14th - Manchester - Gorilla

16th - Torquay - Arena

19th - Bristol - Thekla

20th - Birmingham - 02 Institute

26th - Reading - Sub 89

28th - Portsmouth - Wedgewood Rooms

October

2nd - Brussels - La Madeleine

5th - Lepzig - Werk2

6th - Berlin - Hole 44

7th - Nurnberg - Hirsch

8th - Munchen - Backstage Halle

10th - Russelsheim - Das Rind

11th - Dudelange - Opdershmelz

12th - Haarlem - Patronaat

14th - Paris - New Morning

26th - Bordeaux - La Salles Des Fetes

30th - Prague - Lucerna Music Bar

November

5th - Helsinki - Korjaamo

7th - Stockholm - Kollectivet Livet

8th - Malmo - Babel

10th - Copenhagen - Pumphuset

12th - Groningen - Oosterpoort

16th - Milan - Legend Club

27th - Aberdeen - The Tunnels

28th - Dumfries - The Venue

29th - Edinburgh - La Belle Angele

30th - Glasgow - St Luke's