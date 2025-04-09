Take That "don't really" want to make any more albums.

The pop band - which currently consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen and previously featured Robbie WIlliams and Jason Orange -are back in the studio working on new music that is slated for release next year, but Gary admitted that they would only focus on the singles if they could.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We’re all working on a new Take That record right now.

"We all came off tour at the end of the year and said, ‘Right, let’s get to work’.

“It’s been slated for next year. We just don’t want to stop, really.

"But I think we’re at the point where we don’t even really want to make an album, we just want to put singles out.

"We’re writing, we’re recording, and when we like something, we’re just going to put it out.

"The albums take years to make. And I often think of our fans, they want stuff now. They don’t want to wait for two years."

The 'Shine' hitmakers had been rumoured be following in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Britney Spears and Adele with a Las Vegas residency, but Gary admitted that "nothing" is actually on the table at the moment.

He said: "It’s so hard. It’s not happening at the moment."

However, Gary is hopeful that such a venture will come to fruition at some point.

"Last year was a good year for us because we played lots of countries that we’d never played before.

“But I just couldn’t get Vegas to work. It’s because we’re not big in America, that’s the reality.

“I’d love to just do it once. Even if it’s just for three weeks.”