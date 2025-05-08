Gene Simmons insists KISS will not be playing a concert at the Kiss Army Storms Vegas convention.

Despite the legendary hard rock band playing their final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2023, KISS were confirmed to be playing an "unmasked" show in Las Vegas this November.

The move drew some backlash due to them calling it quits, but co-frontman Simmons has now explained that it's not a proper concert and some band members may not even be in attendance - though he hinted his solo group could show up.

The Kiss Army Storms Vegas event runs from November 14 until November 16.

Speaking on New York's 94.3 The Shark radio station, he said: "This is much more a fan gathering. The Kiss Army … are taking over the Virgin Hotel and we will show up, but I don't even know if the entire band's gonna be there. I know Paul [Stanley] and I are gonna be there, and Tommy [Thayer]. [Former KISS guitarist] Bruce Kulick probably will show up, and we'll jam, answer questions and stuff. It ain't a concert — we're gonna do none of that stuff. I may even bring my solo band up there just for [s****] and giggles. So this is more a fan event, like a fan gathering that we're gonna be guests at."

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider was among those to slam Simmons and co for their "insulting" Vegas gig.

He penned on X (formerly Twitter): “So I was told today that a @kiss reunion has been announce. 14 months since their last farewell. That may be a new record for them. I can’t believe people put up with their s***. To me it’s insulting.”

The band’s reunion plan was met with mixed reactions, with the likes of Snider seeing it as a cash-grab.

However, some KISS fans argued that the farewell tour was an end to touring and performing with makeup and costumes, and that the band never ruled out one-off performances.

Twisted Sister have not performed since 2016, with Snider and his fellow bandmates not having any intentions of a reunion. Although, he has argued it is getting harder to say no.