Geri Halliwell-Horner reveals if Spice Girls will make new music as she speaks out about Madonna

The 52-year-old singer admitted she hasn't "connected" to the Queen of Pop's "latest" music, despite being a fan of the likes of 'Holiday' and 'Into the Groove', and insisted the 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmakers would only get back into the studio if it felt right.

When asked on Times Radio podcast 'Off Air with Jane and Fi' about potential new music from the 'Wannabe' hitmakers, she said: "If it felt relevant, but if not, either way is OK.

"Because I always come from a fan perspective.

"Let's say Madonna, right? I'm a massive Madonna fan.

"I would say I want to hear 'Holiday' and 'Into the Groove', but I love 'Ray of Light.'

"Have I connected to her latest stuff? No.

"But she has every right to do that as an artist. It's the relevance.

"So if it felt relevant...'

Geri also told how she channels the late Queen Elizabeth - who passed away in 2022 aged 96 - when dealing with the demands of being a famous singer, because the monarch "handled her life with such good manners".

She said: "I always go from our late queen. There are times when we feel like, what do I do here?

"And I always look to her and think, she handled her life with such good manners. I love that.

"Sometimes the most powerful thing is to say nothing and let the circumstances unfold, even when we feel we want to shout or blah, blah, blah.

"Actually, if you look at her as such a great role model with grace and strength ... and you know, her life wasn't, you know, like all of us, no one's asking for perfection. I think sometimes we don't know the answers."