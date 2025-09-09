Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley lead the 2025 CMA Awards nominations.

Lainey Wilson is among the leading ladies heading into the 2025 CMA Awards

The Country Music Association has officially revealed the nominees for the 59th Annual CMA Awards, with female talent dominating heading into Nashville’s biggest night. Wilson, Moroney, and rising star Langley top the list with six nominations each, marking a seismic shift in the genre’s landscape as women continue to dominate the charts.

The coveted Entertainer of the Year category sees Wilson going head-to-head with Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and first-time nominee Cody Johnson. Johnson also earned nods for Album, Male Vocalist, and Musical Event of the Year, solidifying his breakout year.

Zach Top, a traditionalist with a modern twist, follows closely with five nominations, including New Artist, Album, and Song of the Year for I Never Lie. Meanwhile, Riley Green and Langley’s duet You Look Like You Love Me scored multiple nods, including Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year.

Post Malone continues his country crossover streak with Pour Me a Drink, his collaboration with Blake Shelton, which landed in the Musical Event and Single of the Year categories. Moroney’s introspective hit Am I Okay? also earned multiple nominations, including Song, Single, and Music Video of the Year.

New Artist of the Year nominees include Shaboozey, Tucker Wetmore, Stephen Wilson Jr., Zach Top, and Langley.

The 2025 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19 at 8pm. ET on ABC, with a next-day stream available on Hulu.

Hosts, performers and presenters are yet to be announced.

The 2025 CMA Awards nominations:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

4x4xU – Lainey Wilson

Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs

Am I Okay – Megan Moroney

I Never Lie – Zach Top

You Look Like You Love Me – Ella Langley Riley Green

Album of the Year

Am I Okay – Megan Moroney

Cold Beer Country Music – Zach Top

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

I’m the Problem – Morgan Wallen

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year

4x4xU – Lainey Wilson

Am I Okay – Megan Moroney

I Never Lie – Zach Top

Texas – Blake Shelton

You Look Like You Love Me – Riley Green and Ella Langley

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Zach Top

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie and Tae

The War and Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

Don’t Mind If I Do – Riley Green and Ella Langley

Hard Fought Hallelujah – Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll

I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood

Pour Me a Drink – Post Malone and Blake Shelton

You Had To Be There – Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year

Am I Okay – Megan Moroney

I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood

Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson

Think I’m Love With You – Chris Stapleton

You Look Like You Love Me – Riley Green and Ella Langley

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Brent Mason – Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

New Artist of the Year

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Ella Langley

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.