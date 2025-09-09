Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley lead the 2025 CMA Awards nominations.
The Country Music Association has officially revealed the nominees for the 59th Annual CMA Awards, with female talent dominating heading into Nashville’s biggest night. Wilson, Moroney, and rising star Langley top the list with six nominations each, marking a seismic shift in the genre’s landscape as women continue to dominate the charts.
The coveted Entertainer of the Year category sees Wilson going head-to-head with Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and first-time nominee Cody Johnson. Johnson also earned nods for Album, Male Vocalist, and Musical Event of the Year, solidifying his breakout year.
Zach Top, a traditionalist with a modern twist, follows closely with five nominations, including New Artist, Album, and Song of the Year for I Never Lie. Meanwhile, Riley Green and Langley’s duet You Look Like You Love Me scored multiple nods, including Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year.
Post Malone continues his country crossover streak with Pour Me a Drink, his collaboration with Blake Shelton, which landed in the Musical Event and Single of the Year categories. Moroney’s introspective hit Am I Okay? also earned multiple nominations, including Song, Single, and Music Video of the Year.
New Artist of the Year nominees include Shaboozey, Tucker Wetmore, Stephen Wilson Jr., Zach Top, and Langley.
The 2025 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19 at 8pm. ET on ABC, with a next-day stream available on Hulu.
Hosts, performers and presenters are yet to be announced.
The 2025 CMA Awards nominations:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs
Am I Okay – Megan Moroney
I Never Lie – Zach Top
You Look Like You Love Me – Ella Langley Riley Green
Album of the Year
Am I Okay – Megan Moroney
Cold Beer Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
I’m the Problem – Morgan Wallen
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Song of the Year
4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
Am I Okay – Megan Moroney
I Never Lie – Zach Top
Texas – Blake Shelton
You Look Like You Love Me – Riley Green and Ella Langley
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Zach Top
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie and Tae
The War and Treaty
Musical Event of the Year
Don’t Mind If I Do – Riley Green and Ella Langley
Hard Fought Hallelujah – Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll
I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood
Pour Me a Drink – Post Malone and Blake Shelton
You Had To Be There – Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney
Music Video of the Year
Am I Okay – Megan Moroney
I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood
Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson
Think I’m Love With You – Chris Stapleton
You Look Like You Love Me – Riley Green and Ella Langley
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Brent Mason – Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Derek Wells – Guitar
New Artist of the Year
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Ella Langley
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.