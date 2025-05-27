The 1975 are working on a follow-up to 2022’s ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language'.

The 1975 are hard at work on a new album which is why they are only playing Glastonbury in 2025

Matty Healy and co only have one concert booked for 2025, headlining Glastonbury on June 27, which frees up their time to make their sixth studio album.

The 'Love Me' group's manager, Dirty Hit label boss Jamie Oborne, told the 'The Money Trench' podcast of Glasto: “It’s such a big gig, and it’s the only show that we’re playing this year.

“[Matty Healy] thought doing it in isolation would be a really powerful thing. I obviously agreed with him, as I often do.”

On new music, he said: “They’re making a record at the moment. I don’t know when it will come out, but they’re making one.

“I think they’ve earned the right to take their time.

“The world’s gonna be listening, so it needs to be right.”

Oborne teased that the LP is already sounding "pretty extraordinary".

In 2023, Matty revealed the band would embark on an “indefinite hiatus” from live shows after completing their mammoth ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour in March 2204.

Performing at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California, in September, he told the crowd: “It’s wonderful you’re all here.

“After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

Matty's mum Denise Welch had admitted her son was “absolutely exhausted” and “ready for a break".

The TV star told Britain’s OK! magazine: “Matty is absolutely shattered. He’s on a world tour and as much as it’s hard to go, ‘Oh please feel sorry for my boy’, people don’t realise that it’s gruelling to be the lead singer, the creator, the writer, the producer of a massive show on the scale that Matthew does.

“Then he gets on stage and gets in a plane and flies seven hours then flies 24 hours.

“It’s a wonderful life, but he’s absolutely exhausted and ready for a break.”