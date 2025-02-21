Sam Fender is desperate to get back into the studio to work on another album.

Sam Fender keen to return to studio to work on new album

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter dropped his third studio album 'People Watching' on Friday (21.02.25), and he has "a load of new songs" ready for his fourth record.

Speaking on Apple Music 1's 'The Zane Lowe Show', he said: "As soon as it’s done, it’s like wiping the hard drive in your head and now I’m ready to do another one.

"I just want to get back in the studio, if I’m honest. I’ve got a load of new songs already."

Sam teamed up with The War on Drugs' Adam Granduciel for 'People Watching', and the 'Remember My Name' hitmaker admitted it was "an honour" working with "one of [his] biggest heroes".

He added: "It was an honour. I mean, he was one of my biggest heroes. The first time I heard ‘Lost in The Dream’, that record, I was really ill at the time and I was in hospital for a while, and that whole year that I spent kind of recovering, that record, it was the only thing I really listened to.

"So his music means a lot to me anyway. So the first time, it was one of those, it was such a weird thing.

"I was like, ‘I would love to work with him, but I know that he’s never produced outside of The War on Drugs.' "

Sam decided to be proactive in a bid to try to work with Adam, who went on to co-produce his new album.

He said: "We have a saying in the North East and it’s ‘shy bairns get nowt’, which means shy kids getting nothing. And I was like, ‘I’m just going to have to get a hold of him and see if he’d be up for it.’

"So I asked the label and I got a hold of him and I was on the phone and I was just like, ‘Look, I would love you to do this.’

"And then we got talking and we realised that we’re both listening to all the same stuff or just all the references, all the music that we love. It was like Tom Petty and The Replacements and Springsteen and Dylan and The Waterboys.

"And then it was like it just made so much sense, so then when we went out there, it all happened really quickly and that’s always a great sign for me.

"I feel like if things are moving fast, then you know it’s happening."