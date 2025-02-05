Shania Twain is "ready" to start recording new music.

Shania Twain will take a break from the road for 'a little while' to focus on her next album

The 'You're Still the One' hitmaker is the star of Coffee Mate's new Super Bowl advert for their Cold Foam Creamer, in which she sings their jingle 'Gimme Cold Foam', and working on the "fun" project has given her "the itch" to return to the studio.

She told Us Weekly: "It was fun doing the Cold Foam ad because that's the latest song I've recorded, and it gave me the itch.

"It's like, ‘OK, yeah, I'm ready to get in there and start recording new music.'"

She said of the tongue-in-cheek song: "It's just a really great bop and it sticks in your head.

"It's one of those crazy, definitely can't-get-it-outta-your-head type of songs, so I already knew that that was a winner. Putting the visual and the music together got me in a real character spirit. I'm like, ‘OK, right now in my mind, while I'm singing the song, I am a dancing tongue.'"

Shania plans to focus on her new album after she's wrapped her 'Come On Over - All The Hits' Las Vegas residency - which concludes on February 8 - and completed a tour of North America and Canada this summer.

She said: "And then I'm ending my live stage chapter for a little while, while I start my new chapter of making an album.”

In a separate interview with Bustle, Shania spilled that she has “a million ideas” for the record that she needs to “explore”, but she ultimately hopes fans will see a different side to her that is “unexpected”.

She said: “Right now, all I’ve got are a million ideas, and I need to wander around and explore until I land on where I’m going. I’m hoping it’s something unexpected but embraced by my fans. I want my fans to feel like ‘Oh my God, this is so Shania, but one that we never knew existed.’”

The 59-year-old country pop superstar’s last studio album was 2023’s ‘Queen of Me’.