Gracie Abrams gave special shout-outs to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo as she accepted the iHeartRadio Music Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Gracie Abrams thanked Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo during her acceptance speech for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025

The 25-year-old pop star was an opening act on Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ and Rodrigo’s ‘Sour Tour’, and she mentioned them as she collected the accolade at the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on Monday (17.03.25).

Abrams also thanked tour buddies Noah Kahan and The National.

The National’s Aaron Dessner produced both of Abrams’ studio albums (2023’s ‘Good Riddance’ and 2024’s ‘The Secret Of Us’).

She said: "For the incredible artists who allowed me to share their stages at different times and in different ways Taylor and Olivia and Noah Kahan and The National and for each of the openers who have supported me on my tours, I'm in awe of all of you.”

The ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’ singer highlighted "the support, loyalty, creativity and true goodness” of her fan base.

She said: "So just thank you so much. You guys are my whole damn heart.”

Abrams also used her time onstage to address the “uncertain” times the world is facing and how being united at concerts offers “so much light and kindness”.

She said: "We're living in tricky times, so much is uncertain and so suddenly and unnecessarily cruel.

"But when we gather like this at a concert or a festival or the theatre within our local communities, we remind each other that there's still so much light and kindness between and among us."