Guns N' Roses have unveiled AWOLNATION sticksman Isaac Carpenter as Frank Ferrer's replacement.

The 58-year-old drummer amicably parted ways with the 'Paradise City' rockers after 19 years this week.

And now ,Axl Rose and co have revealed the 45-year-old musician will be on the drum kit for their upcoming world tour.

They announced on social media: “Welcoming Isaac Carpenter as the new drummer of Guns N’ Roses.”

Carpenter played for the band's bassist Duff McKagan’s band Loaded.

In a statement posted on social media, the 'Welcome to the Jungle' rockers said of Ferrer's exit: "The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.

"Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico. (sic)"

Ferrer replaced Bryan Mantia on the drum kit in 2006.

Previous stickmen include Rob Gardner, Steven Adler, Matt Sorum and Josh Freese.

The shock news came just a couple of months ahead of their world tour kicking off in May.