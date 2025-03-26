HAIM have joined the stacked bill for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

HAIM are heading to Liverpool this May for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend at Sefton Park

The US girl group - comprising sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim - recently returned with the new single 'Relationships' and have been teasing a new album.

They are now set to play Liverpool's Sefton Park on Sunday May 25, and have promised to play some of their new material.

The trio said: “We are so excited to be back at Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Can’t wait to play some new songs for you in Liverpool!”

Big Weekend will also see performances by Sam Fender, Blossoms, Lola Young, Wet Leg and Myles Smith.

Further names added included Wolf Alice, Inhaler, Tom Grennan, Biffy Clyro, Confidence Man, Barry Can’t Swim, Nia Archives, Katy B, and The Wombats.

Plus, Mumford and Sons, Jorja Smith, Self Esteem, Tate McRae and JADE (Jade Thirlwall).

Rappers Aitch and AJ Tracey are also set to perform a special B2B set.

DJ Greg James confirmed on his 'Radio 1 Breakfast Show' that the 'Rain' collaborators will be joining forces for a set on the Radio 1 New Music Stage on Saturday May 24.

Radio 1's Big Weekend will take over Sefton Park between May 23 and 26.

Meanwhile, HAIM recently revealed they are hoping George Michael's estate will clear a sample of 'Freedom! ‘90’ on their new song.

The pop rock group have used a snippet of the gospel chant from the 1990 tune - not to be confused with the late music legend’s band Wham!’s 1984 chart-topper ‘Freedom’ - on a new track called ‘Gone’ from their upcoming LP.

Alana told i-D magazine: “Everything’s gonna figure out.”

It’s also inspired by Beyoncé’s use of samples.

Danielle said: “I was listening to the Beyoncé album, and I was really inspired by all the different samples.

“It doesn’t feel ‘F*** you’ to me—it feels like… ‘I’m gonna do my thing.’”