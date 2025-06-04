Haim believe the rock community doesn't "get" them because they "love to dance".

The trio - made up of sisters Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim - are due to drop their fourth studio album, 'I Quit', on June 20th, but the siblings admitted some people just cannot understand their love of movement.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Danielle said: "For some reason, people that need to put people in boxes don’t get us."

Alana added: "We love to dance and we love to make people laugh, and for some reason that’s a no-go."

A clip of Haim performing a dance to their 'I Know Alone' video on stage recently went viral, but Alana revealed some just cannot see the funny side.

She said: "That’s where it gets lost in the sauce with people."

Danielle explained: "Even though we’re a rock band, we love movement."

Este added: "Prince danced."

The 'Summer Girl' hitmakers also pointed out that rockers Talking Heads love "movement", but admitted some of the rock community see Haim’s dance enthusiasm as a "weakness".

Danielle said: "It’s such an important part for us. I don’t know if the rock community...

Alana added: "Takes that as a weakness. I don’t know why.."

Despite the group being blasted by some for their love of dance, Este insists they have "quit caring" about such opinions.

She said: "I think it’s all quite antiquated.

"The whole setup is... who gives a s**t about that? It’s really old school. We quit caring about that s**t."

Haim have also previously been hit with claims, from online haters, that they aren't really playing live because their guitars aren't plugged in.

Este said: "It’s always a guy. It’s like, my dog, we’re playing with wireless.

"Are you a f***ing idiot?"

Haim dropped 'Everybody's Trying to Figure Me Out', the second single from 'I Quit', in April.

Danielle admitted the song helped her come through "some hard times", as she penned the track after suffering a panic attack.

She wrote on Instagram: "This next song we will be releasing is my favorite song we’ve written in the last couple years :) writing it has gotten me through some hard times, and we felt this might be of some use to get our vibes right for this summer!

"I started writing this after a panic attack I had the night I got home from tour. I was very confused because I was SO SO SO happy about our incredible tour, but something about being alone with myself scared the s*** out of me. after a lot of reflecting I realized I’ve let a lot of people try and tell me how I should live my life, but I realized in making everyone else happy, I lost myself.

"I wrote this as a way to believe in myself again and quit being scared to do what I want. I hope this finds anyone who needs it. (sic)"