Halsey has announced the Back to Badlands Tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album.

Halsey is hitting the road again in celebration of her debut album Badlands

The GRAMMY-nominated artist will celebrate the triple platinum-certified Badlands —a record that not only launched her into pop stardom in 2015, but also became one of the rare albums in history to have every track RIAA certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum - with a global trek from October 2025 through to February 2026.

The run will kick off at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 14, with further stops including Mexico City, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Denver.

At the top end of next year, Halsey will play Toronto, Canada, on January 9, before heading to New York, and Detroit. The European and UK leg will include dates in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Paris, Manchester, and London.

The New Americana singer will then head Down Under to play Syndey, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

Fans can snag tickets starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, September 2. Additional presales will roll out throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale on Friday, September 5 at 10am local time.

For those looking to elevate their concert night, Halsey is offering a Roadtrip to the Badlands VIP package. It includes either a general admission or premium seated ticket, plus a curated gift box featuring exclusive items handpicked by Halsey herself. Details are available at vipnation.com.

The new set of dates follows the massive success of her biggest-selling jaunt to date, the For My Last Trick Tour, in support of her latest album, 2024's The Great Impersonator, which wrapped in Highland on July 6.

Halsey’s 2025-2026 ‘Back to Badlands’ world tour dates:

October

14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Forever

22 – Mexico City, MX @ Pabellón Oeste

24 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

November

2 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

6 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

8 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

12 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

January

9 – Toronto, ON @ History

13 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

17 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

22 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS LIVE

23 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

24 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

29 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

February

3 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

13 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion

17 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

19 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall