Hayley Williams has officially unveiled her third solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party — but in true Hayley fashion, the story’s still unfolding.

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party is available to stream on all major platforms

The Paramore frontwoman first teased the project with a cryptic website drop, uploading 17 tracks that fans could only access via a code from her Good Dye Young hair brand. Within 24 hours, the songs vanished, sparking a frenzy of playlist-building and speculation across fan forums. Now, the album has landed on streaming platforms — with 18 tracks, including the newly added Parachute — but there are two more tracks to come.

On Instagram, she posted a handwritten tracklist with blank spaces for songs 19 and 20, suggesting Ego Death is still evolving. Produced by Daniel James — who also helmed her 2021 solo record FLOWERS for VASES / descansos — the album features contributions from Brian Robert Jones, Joey Howard, and Jim-E Stack. Two singles, the title track and Glum, dropped earlier this month with accompanying videos, the latter co-directed by Paramore’s Zac Farro and AJ Gibboney.

From the haunting piano of Parachute to the gritty vulnerability of Kill Me, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party marks a bold new chapter for Williams, who’s now releasing music independently.

It’s her first solo release since exiting her longtime label deal with Atlantic Records.

Hayley dropped her debut solo record, Petals for Armor, in 2020.

The This Is Why singer recently teamed up with hardcore rockers Turnstile on the song Seein’ Stars and singer-songwriter Moses Sumney on the seductive serenade I Like It I Like It.

Meanwhile, Hayley has teamed up with David Byrne on his first solo album in seven years, Who Is the Sky?.

She features on the track What Is the Reason For It? on the upcoming collection from the Talking Heads star - which is due out in September.

David previously shared a cover of Paramore’s Hard Times for Record Store Day, while Hayley released a rendition of Talking Heads classic Burning Down The House on the Stop Making Sense tribute album.