Idles frontman Joe Talbot wants to make a film.

After scoring the new Darren Aronofsky crime thriller Caught Stealing - which stars Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, and Bad Bunny - the singer for the British post-punk band fancies releasing his own blockbuster.

Speaking to GRAMMY.com, he said of the "once-in-a-life-time" collaboration with one of his favourite filmmakers: "I wrote all the songs based off the script. I don’t know how any other band would’ve done it — it doesn’t really matter — but for us, it was a huge opportunity to do something creative for someone we love creatively.

"I set myself new challenges. I wrote nine songs for the film, and four were included. I eventually want to make a film myself — I studied film, I like writing dialogue and things like that — so I think really visually when I’m songwriting. As I read the script, I pictured the pace in my head, and from that, got a sense of the songs’ rhythm and tone. I also started referencing films that felt similar just from reading it."

Heaping praise on Aronofsky, Talbot, 41, added: "It was a huge gift. There are maybe one or two other directors who would be as much of a dream to work with, but Darren is in my top three — maybe my favourite. He’s a very smart man and understood that we were perfect for the job. He’s a fan of us, but more than that, filmically and creatively it works really well — there’s humour, there’s violence, and there’s a sense of subversive friction and disdain for fascism. And we love cats."

The band's contributions included Rabbit Run and a cover of The Clash’s version of Police and Thieves.

Aronofsky hailed Idles as the "orchestra" of the film, comparing their work to Queen’s contributions to Flash Gordon.