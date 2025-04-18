The K's have headlining Glastonbury on their bucket list.

The K's will have played the main stage at Reading and Leeds twice come this August

Frontman Jamie Boyle has revealed they would love to play the Pyramid Stage at Worthy farm one day, as they prepare to play Reading and Leeds' main stages for the second year running this summer.

Asked what he'd like the band's legacy to be, the 'Gravestone' singer told ContactMusic.com: "Do you know what? As long as, and this is a really, sort of boring answer, but as long as me and the lads and like all our wider team are happy, and we're making music that we like, and we're living a life that we like through music and things like that. That's all we really we can ask for. I don't think we can ask for any more than that. Obviously the dream is to headline the Pyramid Stage and stuff like that. But just a long, happy career in music. Doing something we love and just being able to do this forever, that's the goal for me, regardless of any sort of, like, actual goals, of like, playing certain places or getting a certain chart position or winning a certain award."

The band had a whirlwind 2024, having scored a number three with their debut album, 'I Wonder If the World Knows?', in the Official UK Album Chart, and they are gearing up to play their biggest headline show to date at London's Roundhouse on May 13.

Their second album, 'Pretty On The Internet', is due for release on June 27, and the prolific group are already working on it's follow-up.

Jamie told the outlet: "I can't remember the exact date, but we finished album two on the 23rd of February. I sent Dex [Dexter Baker, bassist] a demo on the 24. He was like, 'Are you joking?' And I was like, 'No, it's never too early.' And I said, 'But, doesn't it sound cool?' And he said, 'Yeah.' It's something I do for enjoyment as well, obviously, it's work now as well, but it never feels that way. It's something I do for enjoyment, it's how I express myself. And it's just something I feel like I'll always do it."

