Iron Maiden will release a new documentary film featuring the final interview from former frontman Paul Di’Anno.

Iron Maiden to release new documentary celebrating 50 years

The new film will be released to celebrate 50 years since the English heavy metal band was formed in Leyton, East London, in 1975 by bassist and primary songwriter Steve Harris and has been made in collaboration with Universal Pictures Content Group.

The film will go through the band's 50 year history from the perspective of both the band and some of their longstanding superfans, including celebrities such as Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Gene Simmons.

It will feature interviews with band members, including original vocalist, Paul Di’Anno who died last year.

According to the press release: "The film also explores the cultural movement Iron Maiden has helped shape and their enduring legacy in both music and fan culture, challenging common perceptions of the wider significance of rock music and heavy metal."

Helen Parker, Executive Vice President, Universal Pictures Content Group and Executive Producer, said: “We’re thrilled Iron Maiden have entrusted us to bring their legacy to cinemas around the world. Working closely with the band and their passionate fans has been an unrivalled experience allowing us to tell their story in a unique way and celebrate their incomparable fearless creativity in their 50th anniversary year."

Rod Smallwood, Iron Maiden's manage, said: “We’re proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of Iron Maiden with the world. We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers. We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports since our first record released 45 years ago."