Iron Maiden want fans to embrace phone-free gigs.

Iron Maiden want fans to ditch their phones at gigs

The veterans rockers are back on the road again this summer with their 'Run For Your Lives' tour, which kicked off in Budapest, Hungary last week, and prior to the tour's launch their manager Rod Smallwood posted a message on Instagram urging gig-goers to put their devices away so they can fully enjoy the band's performance.

Rod admits most of the audience at the first shows complied with the guidance and it gave the rockers a "boost" but there was still a "selfish few" who kept videoing. In a message posted on the band's Instagram page, he wrote: "A huge thank you to every one of you who kept your phones down, respected the band and your fellow fans, and embraced the show the way it’s meant to be experienced - in the room with us.

"That was a great boost for us and the band appreciated it greatly. It is so much better when they can see you unencumbered and that drives them on without that distraction. For the selfish few that didn’t and just had to keep videoing ... I wish you nothing but a very sore arm!"

He went on to add: "But they were few, and we do hope this support from fans, especially in the floor area in front of the sound desk, continues ... As I said before, by all means take the odd quick pic as a memento of a great night, but otherwise please keep your phone in your pocket."

Before the tour kicked off, Rod posted his plea online - urging fans not to ruin gigs by taking extending videos and holding their phones up.

He also explained the decision was made because the tour is celebrating 50 years since the group formed back in 1975 and the gigs should be phone-free in keeping with the spirit of the gigs.

A message posted on the band's Instagram page explained: "In keeping with that time period Maiden are keen for everyone in the audience to experience this spectacular show as they would have when many of these songs were first played live back in 80’s and, in common with many other artists, the band are now asking their fans not to excessively film the concerts on their phones or tablets."

Ron added: "We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens. The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers.

"We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting especially to the band. I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans.

"We would very much like you to be 'in the moment' instead and be fully actively involved to enjoy each and every one of these classic songs in the spirit and manner they were first played. This show isn’t just a celebration of our music; it is, as you will see, also about our years of art, of Eddie and of the many, many worlds of Maiden we have created for you.

"So please respect the band, respect the other fans and have the time of your lives as you join your Maiden family by singing your heart out, rather than getting your phone out!! It’s really not a lot to ask is it?"

The tour runs across Europe throughout June and July before concluding in Warsaw, Poland on August 2.