The Isley Brothers' Chris Jasper has died at the age of 73.

The Isley Brothers star Chris Jasper has died after a two-month battle with cancer

The celebrated singer-songwriter, and producer - who penned, produced and arranged hits including 'For the Love of You', 'Between the Sheets' and 'Fight the Power' for the legendary R'n'B/funk group - was diagnosed with cancer in December and passed away on Sunday (23.02.25).

A statement from his family posted to his Facebook page read: "Chris Jasper, renowned singer–songwriter and producer known for his pivotal role in shaping the sound of The Isley Brothers and Isley-Jasper-Isley, and over three decades as a distinguished solo artist, passed away on February 23 at the age of 73 following a cancer diagnosis in December, 2024."

Jasper is survived by his wife, Margie Jasper, and three sons Michael, Nicholas, and Christopher.

They said: "He will be deeply missed and his legacy will live on as an inspiration for generations."

Jasper started learning the classical piano at the age of seven and later attended the prestigious Juilliard School of Music in New York City and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in music composition from C.W. Post, Long Island University.

He joined The Isley Brothers in 1973 and was instrumental in shaping their sound and transforming the group form a vocal trio into chart-topping, six-member R'n'B/funk band.

Japser - who played the keyboard and synthesizer for the 'Shout' hitmakers - would later form the spin-off group Isley-Jasper-Isley with Ernie and Marvin Isley in 1984, who had a hit with 'Caravan of Love' in 1985.

Jasper would go on to launch a successful solo career in 1987, with the prolific star releasing many albums under his Gold City Records label, the last being 2023's 'It Started With a Kiss'.

Jasper's music has been sampled by the likes of Whitney Houston, Tupac Shakur, and Jay-Z.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 as a member of The Isley Brothers and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.