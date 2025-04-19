Jack Black's 'Steve’s Lava Chicken' has become the shortest ever UK Top 40 single.

Jack Black makes UK chart history with Minecraft Movie track

The track - which features in 'A Minecraft Movie' - is just 34 seconds long and is performed by Black’s character Steve as he sings about roasting a chicken using molten lava.

It entered the charts at number 21, stealing the record for the shortest Top 40 single from Jonny Trunk and Wisbey’s 36-second track ‘The Ladies’ Bras’, which peaked at Number 27 in 2007.

The song is also Black's highest ever charting single in the UK.

He previously reached number 27 with 'Peaches' from 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' in 2023, and his band Tenacious D have also made the charts in the past.

Black posted a video message to Instagram to mark the success of 'Steve’s Lava Chicken', saying: “OK, I just heard that 'Steve’s Lava Chicken' has cracked the UK Top 40. I want to send big love to all the Minecraft fans for getting us up there – it’s insane! Love you!”

He also went on to sing some of the song in his video.

In 'A Minecraft Movie', Jack plays Steve, a former doorknob salesman who has lived in the Overworld for years and serves as a guide to the other characters.

The film also stars Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, and Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks.

And, the film's director Jared Hess has teased "it seems like there’s already talk" about a sequel.

Speaking about a possible sequel with Deadline, the filmmaker said: "Oh, man. Well, it would be so much fun.

"We had so much fun making this movie, and it’s such an expansive world in the game, and there were so many things that we didn’t tap into that we wanted to.

"I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there’s already talk about it happening, so I’m super excited. It’ll be so much fun to go back into the world.

"The fans are just having such a good time. We teased it in the end credits, and the fans seem to be going wild for it."