Jack White has bemoaned entitled music fans

The 49-year-old star has taken to social media to reflect on the current landscape in the music industry, suggesting that high ticket prices for concerts have distorted fan expectations.

Jack wrote on Instagram: ""Been hearing a lot of chatter throughout the year of this glorious electric touring about how long our sets are "supposed to be" on stage. As if the length of a show determines how "good" it is. I know that we're living in a current era where people like to say "so and so played for 3 hours last night!", and brag about it the next day hahaha, I'll let our fans know now that my mind has no intention of "impressing" y'all in that context. (sic)"

The White Stripes star observed that some of the biggest music acts of all time, including the Beatles, used to play much shorter sets.

Jack continued: "The Beatles and Ramones played 30 minute (ish) sets, and If I could, I would do the same at this moment in my performing life. That's actually the kind of show I'd like to put on right now. But there becomes this chatter that the cost of a ticket "entitles" people to some kind of extra long show...uh...ok (hahaha) so I'm bridging the gap. (sic)"

Despite this, Jack assured fans that he gives his all during every show.

He said: "Love to all of our fans, I see your faces every night and you can be assured I've never phoned it in in my life, whether its 20 minutes or 2 hours, I'm giving the room what the room is prompting me to do and share and that doesn't mean if people cheer louder its going to be longer either! haha. There's no setlist, and it's not a marvel movie, or a Vegas residency, it's rock and roll and it's a living breathing organism. (sic)"