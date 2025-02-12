The Jacksons have announced their first UK concerts since the passing of Tito Jackson.

The Jacksons will play two huge outdoor concerts in the UK this summer

The beloved singer - who was the older brother of late King of Pop Michael Jackson - passed away in September, at the age of 70, and his bandmates in the legendary family pop group, Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson, are set to reunite to perform two huge outdoor concerts backed by the stars of London’s hit West End Michael Jackson musical ‘Thriller'.

First up, on July 19, the 'ABC' hitmakers will perform in the picturesque grounds of Englefield House, in Pangbourne near Reading, Berkshire. Special guests include Sister Sledge and Boney M featuring Maizie Williams.

On July 31, The Jacksons will play Audley End Estate in Essex, with Sister Sledge and Miss Disco.

Both concerts are part of the Heritage Live Festivals series. For ticket information, head to axs.com/heritagelive.

As well as The Jacksons, Roger Daltrey will headline Heritage Live Festivals at Audley End, with support from Britpop legends Ocean Colour Scene and Cast on August 1.

Englefield House will also host The Beach Boys in what marks their only UK show for 2025, joined by special guests David Essex and Lulu.

Tito suffered a fatal heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma on September 15.

Iconic group The Jacksons had played several shows last year, with Tito last onstage in Munich, Germany on September 10.

Tito shot to fame alongside his siblings in the Jackson 5 - who would later become The Jacksons - in the late 1960s and 1970s under the legendary Motown label.

The original lineup consisted of Tito, Jackie, Marlon, Michael, and Jermaine Jackson.

Their best-known hits included 'ABC', 'The Love You Save', and 'I'll Be There'.