JADE is set to support Chappell Roan at her pair of Edinburgh gigs this month

The Subway singer, 27, will headline two nights at the Royal Highlands Showgrounds in Edinburgh, on August 26 and 27, as part of the Summer Sessions series.

And now it has been confirmed that the former Little Mix star will warm-up the crowd on both dates.

This summer will also see Roan headline Reading and Leeds on August 22 and 23, respectively, and Ireland's Electric Picnic in County Laois on August 29.

As for JADE, the 32-year-old singer - who has dropped her surname, Thirlwall, for her career away from the girl group - will release her debut solo album That's Showbiz Baby on September 12.

The Angel of My Dreams singer recently shared how her time with the Black Magic hitmakers has shaped her individual work.

Speaking to NME, she said: "Being in a girl band is the ultimate boot camp on how to survive the music industry. First off, you're a woman, and then you're in a girl band, and it's always hard to prove to people that you're a credible artist and that you're worthy of appreciation.

"When we first started in like 2011 - especially coming from a show like The X Factor - we were constantly proving to people why we deserve a seat at the table and why we deserve longevity.

"Being in Little Mix really was the ultimate test of enduring that. Time and time again, we reinvented ourselves and to be in a girl band that lasts for over 10 years is pretty remarkable. You don't hear of that often."

She continued: "I'm so proud of that part of my life, and going into my solo music, it was like, 'OK, now I get to write just purely about my own experiences', because in a girl band the topics have to be a bit more universal. On my own though, it was important for me to express myself.

"It's not a case of, '(Little Mix) was the old me, and this is me finally being who I am', because I love Little Mix and I love what we stood for! It's not about (that era) being dead and gone. That was the past and I loved it, but now this is the new chapter."