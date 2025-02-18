Rick Buckler has died aged 69.

Paul Weller, Rick's former bandmate in the Jam, has announced via a social media post that the drummer - who was a member of the Jam from the band's formation in the early 70s until they broke up in 1982 - has passed away.

Alongside a series of throwback photos, Paul wrote: "I'm shocked and saddened by Rick's passing. I'm thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey!"

Paul, 66, feels proud of what he managed to achieve alongside Rick, insisting that their music "stands the test of time".

His statement continued: "We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time.

"My deepest sympathy to all family and friends - P.W x (sic)"

Paul's social media post also features a statement from Bruce Foxton, another former bandmate.

The 69-year-old musician has paid a glowing tribute to Rick, describing him as a "good guy and a great drummer".

Bruce wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today.

"Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs."

Bruce appreciates that he got to work with Rick for so many years, and he's expressed his sympathy for the drummer's family, too.

The Jam star said: "I'm glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did.

"My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time - Bruce Foxton (sic)"

Rick's cause of death has not been revealed.